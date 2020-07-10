61 Luxury Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1382 sqft
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off August.
1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1100 sqft
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.
1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5133 Temple Dr
5133 Temple Drive, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2031 sqft
5133 Temple Dr - Available now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5725630)

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7402 Ledgestone Dr
7402 Ledgestone Drive, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2265 sqft
7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7417 Imperial Dr
7417 Imperial Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1886 sqft
7417 IMPERIAL - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4160953)

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6410 MOSLEY ST
6410 Moseley Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1746 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in Hillside Terrace. 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, beautifully stained concrete, granite, private fenced patio, 2 car garage, open living and amazing location.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3209 15th Ave
3209 Southwest 15th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3758 sqft
Very nice Duplex. 3 Bedrooms two master type bed rooms Third Bedroom in finished basement. Fire place with Gas logs Nice patio and back yard plus a Wet bar Large kitchen and Dining room lots of storage.

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3227 VILLA PL
3227 Villa Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Fantastic Corporate Condo for lease, all utilities paid includes fiber optic wifi and smart tv's. Spanish Revival decor with saltillo tile floors, black wrought iron accessories, and granite looking counter-tops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1705 BROOKWATER PL
1705 Brookwater Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1425 sqft
Awesome home in Westcliff! 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and plenty of room in the backyard! Newer carpet and kitchen has PLENTY of cabinets and storage! Don't miss out on this rental, one of the best elementary schools in Amarillo!

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
3617 WAYNE ST
3617 Wayne Street, Amarillo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2277 sqft
Beautiful updated home with granite in kitchen. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Large back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6525 GARWOOD RD
6525 Garwood Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
FOR LEASE $1400/MONTH $1000/DEPOSIT 3/2/2 1,488 sqft

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3454 IRVING LN
3454 Irving Lane, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3262 sqft
Beautiful Sleepy Hollow home with an awesome floor plan.Extra large lot features a huge backyard with pergola. Enclosed patio offers plenty of room to entertain. Wood floors throughout. Butler's pantry. Plantation shutters. Lovely crown molding.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5202 ROYCE DR
5202 Royce Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1576 sqft
Georgia/Shores 3 or 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage home included an extra room that could be the 4th bedroom/office. Fireplace in living area. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities. Must see to get an applications

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7911 SUCCESS PL
7911 Success Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1444 sqft
Westover 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage rear entry for rent. Gorgeous landscaping, wood blinds, open kitchen/dining/living combo. Master bedroom is isolated, all on a cul-de-sac. Must see to get an application.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5137 S Crockett
5137 Crockett Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Super Cute on Crockett - Very cute 3 bed, 2 bath home with 1 car garage and fenced yard. Neutral, fresh paint, clean and newly tiled bathrooms, large closets. (RLNE5902447)

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2702 Emory Dr
2702 Emory Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1420 sqft
Adorable rental 3-2-2 in a great neighborhood. Central heat and air, new oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher and island.Wood and tile floors with a wood burning fireplace, and completely repainted inside.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2012 S Monroe
2012 South Monroe Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1065 sqft
Gorgeous - Well maintained! Lovely neighborhood, located a block from Amarillo College Washington Campus! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886484)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
5021 S Bonham St
5021 South Bonham Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5886378)

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4806 SE 28th
4806 Southeast 28th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1722 sqft
OakDale Area - LEASE 2 OWN! $129,900 This large home is ready to entertain your family in the great den area. Updated flooring as well as a blue tooth speaker in master bath will be welcome anyone home! Central heat and air.

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3830 S. Mirror St.
3830 S Mirror St, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3830 S. Mirror St. Available 08/28/20 3830 S. Mirror St. - Awesome 2 bedroom coming in August! (RLNE3001368)

July 2020 Amarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Amarillo Rent Report. Amarillo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Amarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Amarillo rents held steady over the past month

Amarillo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Amarillo stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $840 for a two-bedroom. Amarillo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Amarillo over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Amarillo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Amarillo, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Amarillo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Amarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Amarillo fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Amarillo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Amarillo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

