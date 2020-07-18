Rent Calculator
Home
/
Amarillo, TX
/
3002 Curtis Drive - B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM
3002 Curtis Drive - B
3002 Curtis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3002 Curtis Drive, Amarillo, TX 79109
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
-Off of 34th and Georgia!
-Carpeted
-Pets welcome!
-$15 pet rent per pet
-Stove and Fridge included
-Heat provided
-1 to 2 window ACs provided!]
-Covered parking spot included!
-Separated back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3002 Curtis Drive - B have any available units?
3002 Curtis Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time.
Amarillo, TX
.
How much is rent in Amarillo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
Amarillo Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3002 Curtis Drive - B have?
Some of 3002 Curtis Drive - B's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 3002 Curtis Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Curtis Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Curtis Drive - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3002 Curtis Drive - B is pet friendly.
Does 3002 Curtis Drive - B offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Curtis Drive - B offers parking.
Does 3002 Curtis Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Curtis Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Curtis Drive - B have a pool?
No, 3002 Curtis Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Curtis Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 3002 Curtis Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Curtis Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Curtis Drive - B does not have units with dishwashers.
