110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Allen, TX
"If a man's from Texas, he'll tell you. If he's not, why embarrass him by asking?" - John Gunther
Society in Allen, Texas, is about three things: football, shopping and eating. Although the Dallas suburb has plenty of that blustery western spirit that all Texans are known for, it's moving forward and embracing a life on its own terms, which includes eco-conscious neighborhoods and high-quality cuisine. Sure, there are as many trees as money can irrigate and an emphasis on "wholesomeness," but Money and Forbes magazines routinely rate it near the top for best places to live, and even the most strident anti-Texan can find something to love about this welcoming city. See more
Finding an apartment in Allen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.