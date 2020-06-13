Apartment List
/
TX
/
allen
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Allen, TX

Finding an apartment in Allen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
67 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Twin Creeks
10 Units Available
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive community features playground, two pools, 24-hour gym, pet park, basketball court and sand volleyball. Close to shops and dining but quiet location. Apartments have bathtubs and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1518 sqft
Luxurious units right near Watters Creek. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Enjoy a pool with spa, meeting room and entertainment area on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
9 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
36 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07pm
15 Units Available
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
990 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartment Homes where you can experience true hospitality! Here we offer a great residential environment close to shopping, movies and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Twin Creeks
21 Units Available
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1262 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. Short-term leases available. Premium interior finishes and ample storage. Resort-style pool, spa and basketball court on-site. Large bark park. Ample closet space and in-unit fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1301 sqft
A luxury community in the heart of Allen. Community features include a resident clubhouse, fantastic gym, and a resort-style pool. Short-term leases available. Controlled access. Modern interiors with ample space and storage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
92 Units Available
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1117 sqft
Just minutes from Dallas. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies, and kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Allen
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Eldorado
41 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
$836
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
Ridgeview Ranch
22 Units Available
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1348 sqft
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
12 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,128
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
34 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
21 Units Available
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,006
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,216
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1146 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed apartment features, Springs at McKinney offers luxury living in this great Texas city.
City Guide for Allen, TX

"If a man's from Texas, he'll tell you. If he's not, why embarrass him by asking?" - John Gunther

Society in Allen, Texas, is about three things: football, shopping and eating. Although the Dallas suburb has plenty of that blustery western spirit that all Texans are known for, it's moving forward and embracing a life on its own terms, which includes eco-conscious neighborhoods and high-quality cuisine. Sure, there are as many trees as money can irrigate and an emphasis on "wholesomeness," but Money and Forbes magazines routinely rate it near the top for best places to live, and even the most strident anti-Texan can find something to love about this welcoming city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Allen, TX

Finding an apartment in Allen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAllen 3 BedroomsAllen Accessible ApartmentsAllen Apartments under $1,000
Allen Apartments under $1,100Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with BalconyAllen Apartments with GarageAllen Apartments with GymAllen Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Allen Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAllen Apartments with ParkingAllen Apartments with PoolAllen Apartments with Washer-DryerAllen Dog Friendly ApartmentsAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary