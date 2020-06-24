All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1104 Blackenhurst Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1104 Blackenhurst Lane
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:50 AM

1104 Blackenhurst Lane

1104 Blackenhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1104 Blackenhurst Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Blackenhurst Lane have any available units?
1104 Blackenhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1104 Blackenhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Blackenhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Blackenhurst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Blackenhurst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Blackenhurst Lane offer parking?
No, 1104 Blackenhurst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Blackenhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Blackenhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Blackenhurst Lane have a pool?
No, 1104 Blackenhurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Blackenhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 1104 Blackenhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Blackenhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Blackenhurst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Blackenhurst Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Blackenhurst Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary