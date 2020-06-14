Apartment List
/
TX
/
aledo
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Aledo, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aledo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
409 Prairie Run
409 Prairie Run, Aledo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3316 sqft
Aledo ISD. Spacious open concept home with beautiful large kitchen with a huge island open to the living room with fireplace. Island has counter top seating.
Results within 1 mile of Aledo

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
141 Whitetail Drive
141 Whitetail Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2077 sqft
Hurry! Very clean newer home in recently developed, family oriented neighborhood. 3 BR, 2 bath with a study or 4th bedroom. Oversized lot includes two patio areas in back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
161 Winged Foot Walk
161 Winged Foot Dr, Willow Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1989 sqft
Very well kept home in highly sought after neighborhood in Aledo ISD! Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and study or 4th bedroom. Close to shopping, highway access, churches and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Aledo
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.
Results within 10 miles of Aledo
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Benbrook Lakeside
84 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
980 sqft
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
Westpark Estates
18 Units Available
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Western Hills
16 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
295 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2465 Farmer Road
2465 Farmer Road, Parker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
Charming, 1-bedroom garage apartment on 10 acres. Ideal for 1-2 people who need a fully furnished space for corporate housing, long-term housing or the short term.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Aledo, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aledo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Aledo 3 BedroomsAledo Apartments with BalconyAledo Apartments with Garage
Aledo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAledo Apartments with Parking
Aledo Dog Friendly ApartmentsAledo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXStephenville, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College