Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

107 Chateau Dr.

107 Chateau Drive · (682) 738-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Chateau Drive, Aledo, TX 76008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Chateau Dr. · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Handsome home in Aledo! - 100% Contact free move in! Every step, from showing to move-in day, no need to worry about us needing to have in-person contact!

Spectacular offering in Versailles Estates in Aledo. Check out what a home, spacious on the square footage, feels like. Welcoming entry features ceramic tiled floors and arched doorways which open into an expansive living room. A wall of windows overlooks the quaint backyard. Cavernous kitchen with island offers rich wood cabinets and granite countertops. Miles of countertops and tons of cabinets make this kitchen one for the chef in your life. All bedrooms are downstairs. Master en suite offers separate shower, soaking tub and large vanities. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized with adequate closets. Established landscaping make this one hard to resist. Enjoy the privacy of a gated community near downtown Aledo!

Move in special: 1st month's rent $999.99 (normally $2095.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in April 2020 and will terminate no earlier than 05.31.2021.

(RLNE5433613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Chateau Dr. have any available units?
107 Chateau Dr. has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Chateau Dr. have?
Some of 107 Chateau Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Chateau Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
107 Chateau Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Chateau Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 107 Chateau Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aledo.
Does 107 Chateau Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 107 Chateau Dr. does offer parking.
Does 107 Chateau Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Chateau Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Chateau Dr. have a pool?
No, 107 Chateau Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 107 Chateau Dr. have accessible units?
No, 107 Chateau Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Chateau Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Chateau Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Chateau Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Chateau Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
