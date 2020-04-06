107 Chateau Dr.

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Handsome home in Aledo! - 100% Contact free move in! Every step, from showing to move-in day, no need to worry about us needing to have in-person contact!



Spectacular offering in Versailles Estates in Aledo. Check out what a home, spacious on the square footage, feels like. Welcoming entry features ceramic tiled floors and arched doorways which open into an expansive living room. A wall of windows overlooks the quaint backyard. Cavernous kitchen with island offers rich wood cabinets and granite countertops. Miles of countertops and tons of cabinets make this kitchen one for the chef in your life. All bedrooms are downstairs. Master en suite offers separate shower, soaking tub and large vanities. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized with adequate closets. Established landscaping make this one hard to resist. Enjoy the privacy of a gated community near downtown Aledo!



Move in special: 1st month's rent $999.99 (normally $2095.00). All other deposits and fees must be paid in full per the lease terms. Lease must begin in April 2020 and will terminate no earlier than 05.31.2021.



(RLNE5433613)