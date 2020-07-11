Apartment List
78 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alamo Heights apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
$
140 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
$
60 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,196
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,021
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
$
6 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
35 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
$
19 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
$
5 Units Available
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terra Alta is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Alamo Heights
$
75 Units Available
Oakwell Farms
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
$
14 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
$
7 Units Available
Uptown Loop
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
$
5 Units Available
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
We have fantastic amenities, designed with our residents’ lifestyles in mind. Come take a look! Great amenities and comfortable living spaces create the perfect place to call home.
$
52 Units Available
Tara
8051 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1549 sqft
Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area.
$
23 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
$
51 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1107 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
$
20 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,074
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
$
17 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
$
26 Units Available
Skyline Park
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
$
34 Units Available
Mahncke Park
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
$
20 Units Available
Lavaca
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
$
12 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
$
15 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
$
17 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
$
8 Units Available
Willshire Terrace
Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Alcove at Alamo Heights our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of our competition! Our one, two- and three-bedroom floorplans are perfect for any lifestyle.
$
22 Units Available
Downtown San Antonio
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,304
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1090 sqft
Situated on the San Antonio River Walk. Urban apartments with chef-inspired kitchens in a community with a pool deck, rooftop lounge, fitness center and VIP party lounge. Residents enjoy direct access to water taxis.
City Guide for Alamo Heights, TX

The land where the city of Alamo Heights is now located was originally auctioned off by the city of San Antonio in 1836 as a way to fund infrastructural improvements. In the early 1920s, San Antonio made every effort to annex the Heights, but instead, it became an independent municipality in 1922.

Alamo Heights is an incorporated city, surrounded by San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the US, located in Bexar County, Texas. The city is bordered by Fort Sam Houston and Brackenridge Park to the south, Olmos Park Basin to the west, Lincoln Heights to the north, and Terrell Hills to the east. It's situated some five miles south of downtown San Antonio, while San Antonio International Airport is only about three miles distant. There are approximately 7,000 inhabitants residing in Alamo Heights, which has an area of around five square miles in all.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Alamo Heights, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alamo Heights apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Alamo Heights apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

