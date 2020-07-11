78 Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX with move-in specials
The land where the city of Alamo Heights is now located was originally auctioned off by the city of San Antonio in 1836 as a way to fund infrastructural improvements. In the early 1920s, San Antonio made every effort to annex the Heights, but instead, it became an independent municipality in 1922.
Alamo Heights is an incorporated city, surrounded by San Antonio, the seventh largest city in the US, located in Bexar County, Texas. The city is bordered by Fort Sam Houston and Brackenridge Park to the south, Olmos Park Basin to the west, Lincoln Heights to the north, and Terrell Hills to the east. It's situated some five miles south of downtown San Antonio, while San Antonio International Airport is only about three miles distant. There are approximately 7,000 inhabitants residing in Alamo Heights, which has an area of around five square miles in all. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alamo Heights apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Alamo Heights apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.