/
/
/
river oaks brookhollow
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:54 PM
159 Apartments for rent in River Oaks-Brookhollow, Abilene, TX
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3190 S 20th Street
3190 South 20th Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$789
1012 sqft
Cute & cozy 2 BR 1 BA home, corner lot, cable ready, stove, fridge, fenced yard, central heat, window units. The owner does not allow pets here.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3601 Ligustrum Drive
3601 Ligustrum Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2221 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3601 Ligustrum Drive in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of River Oaks-Brookhollow
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St, Abilene, TX
Studio
$630
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1016 sqft
Whether you're moving from across the city or across the country, selecting an apartment in Abilene, TX, that's part of the Bent Tree Apartment Homes community is an excellent decision. We offer comfortable homes and excellent community amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1214 sqft
Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to an apartment in Abilene, TX, when you live at The Reserve at Abilene Apartment Homes. Here is where affordability meets luxury living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
20 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
Studio
$585
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
845 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4825 South 6th St.
4825 South 6th Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Remodeled Duplex - Completely redone 2 bedroom, 2 bath, central heat and air, wood like floors, updated baths, 2 car rear entry carports. So fresh and clean. No smoking, no pets. (RLNE5898664)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 S. San Jose Drive
1309 South San Jose Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
816 sqft
1309 S. San Jose Drive - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5881592)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4017 Redbud Cir
4017 Redbud Circle, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
864 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 301142 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4011 Redbud Cir
4011 Redbud Circle, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
864 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 301136 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4019 REDBUD CIRCLE
4019 Redbud Circle, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
864 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 301152 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3942 Whittier St
3942 Whittier Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
864 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 301190 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4035 Redbud Cir
4035 Redbud Circle, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
864 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 301178 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3925 Lynwood Ln
3925 Lynwood Lane, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
684 sqft
Available 08/03/20 SINGLE FAMILY DUPLEX - Property Id: 183486 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER,
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4063 Redbud Cir
4063 Redbud Circle, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
684 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 214558 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3934 Lynwood Ln
3934 Lynwood Lane, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
684 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 301187 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3910 Lynwood Ln
3910 Lynwood Lane, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
1064 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 214551 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4020 redbud circle
4020 Redbud Circle, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
864 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 301159 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2441 S. 18th
2441 South 18th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
962 sqft
2441 S. 18th Available 09/18/20 2441 S. 18th - (RLNE2798357)
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1341 Portland Avenue
1341 Portland Avenue, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Charming two bedroom, one bath in south Abilene, minutes walking distance to McMurry! Interior has been refreshed with new blinds and paint throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2325 Kerry Lane
2325 Kerry Lane, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1332 sqft
3 BR 2 BA home just minutes from Dyess AFB, brick fireplace, nicely arranged kitchen with built-ins and adjoingin dining area, covered patio, fenced yard, 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2302 Matador Street
2302 Matador Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
1099 sqft
Very nice upgraded 2 BR 1 Ba home just minutes from Dyess AFB, stove, fridge, breakfast bar, central heat-air, washer-dryer included, fenced yard, carport. The owner does not allow pets at this property.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
609 SOUTH ;EGGETT
609 South Leggett Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
864 sqft
Available 09/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 301130 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,