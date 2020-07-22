/
park central area
126 Apartments for rent in Park Central Area, Abilene, TX
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1214 sqft
Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to an apartment in Abilene, TX, when you live at The Reserve at Abilene Apartment Homes. Here is where affordability meets luxury living.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3549 Curry Ln
3549 Curry Lane, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
959 sqft
Curry Junction Apartments - Property Id: 307134 Complete Renovations!! Come by check out our upgraded clubroom, fitness center and swimming pool area! 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms available! Call or come today! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3761 Patty Lynne
3761 Patty Lynne, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Park Central. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, storage, large yard, and car port. Utilities included: heat and air conditioning. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 14th 2020.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4333 Bluebonnet Court
4333 Bluebonnet, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1326 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home in central location. Convenient to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated March 12 at 05:00 AM
1 Unit Available
3753 Patty Lynne
3753 Patty Lynne, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1618 sqft
Owner approval on all pets
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
7 Units Available
Stonegate
5125 Fairmont St, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
973 sqft
Welcome to Stonegate Apartments in Abilene, Texas. We boast affordable luxury with a convenient location in Abilenes coziest residential neighborhood, which also offers access to the city's best activities and attractions.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
18 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
Studio
$585
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
845 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2701 Button Willow Pkwy
2701 Buttonwillow Parkway, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2092 sqft
2701 Button Willow Pkwy Available 08/01/20 Great Family Area - Super spacious family home. Really nice with large family room. Parking off alley in back, No smoking No Cats Allowed (RLNE5976866)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1948 Denton St
1948 Denton Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cedar Creek Apartments - Property Id: 307117 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments available! Call today! Amenities include pool, fitness center, playground area and gazebo area with barbecue pit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2842 S. 28th
2842 South 28th Street, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1432 sqft
2842 S. 28th Available 08/07/20 2842 S. 28th - Very Cute 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH! Lots of space and charm in this home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6617 HAMPTON HILLS
6617 Hampton Hills Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1235 sqft
6617 HAMPTON HILLS STREET - NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE3069016)
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3818 Westchester Drive
3818 Westchester Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1859 sqft
Family home with lots of living space in a nice area. Formal living and dining plus a spacious den. Close to Dyess AFB and shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2200 Crescent Drive
2200 Crescent Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3155 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4 BR 2.5 BA home, franite countertops, stunning master suite, extra room could be a 2nd master or students studio apartment, 2 living areas, bar, bath & sleeping area upstairs. Home is for sale or rent, whichever comes first.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5201 Granite Circle
5201 Granite Cr, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1889 sqft
Currently listed FOR SALE & FOR RENT. This home is immaculate, better than new with full landscaping, gutters, and more! Open concept kitchen, living, and dining areas with a split bedroom layout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3333 Sayles Boulevard
3333 Sayles Boulevard, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath well maintained home. Open floor plan with the fireplace. The living, dining area and bedrooms features original hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with breakfast area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3025 CherryBark Street
3025 Cherry Bark St, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2415 sqft
Also For Sale MLS# 14280025 - can save ~$400 monthly by buying. 4 bed 3 full bath dual-master (one downstairs & one upstairs) 2415 sq ft. 2 car garage. Convenient location near Dyess & shopping but on low traffic Cul-De-Sac.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1234 S Crockett Drive
1234 South Crockett Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1031 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home; 1 bath. All kitchen appliances included plus washer and dryer. Carport parking and large backyard. Tenant occupied until end of July. All appointments to be made by calling office: 325-437-6029.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2310 Corsicana Avenue
2310 Corsicana Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1371 sqft
Nice 3 Br 2 BA brick home just minutes from Dyess AFB! Stove, fridge, washer-dryer hookups, fenced yard, 2 car garage. Pets are welcome subject to breed approval with a paid fee per pet max of 3 allowed.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2325 Kerry Lane
2325 Kerry Lane, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1332 sqft
3 BR 2 BA home just minutes from Dyess AFB, brick fireplace, nicely arranged kitchen with built-ins and adjoingin dining area, covered patio, fenced yard, 2 car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3009 Cherry Bark Street
3009 Cherry Bark Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1693 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 living area, 2 bath home convenient to Dyess & shopping. Living area has a fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Pet Restrictions.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
958 Presidio Drive
958 Presidio Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
1152 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 958 Presidio Drive in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3225 Woodlake Drive
3225 Woodlake Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2171 sqft
Desirable Woodlake Subdivision home features 4 Bdrms, 3 baths, split bedroom floor plan & climate-controlled sun room. Spacious tiled living with fireplace. Large master with walk-in closet & dual vanities.