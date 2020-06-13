Apartment List
/
TX
/
abilene
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:35 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
12 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
Studio
$585
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$625
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
845 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Buck Creek Area
9 Units Available
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North E. Hwy 80
5 Units Available
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$662
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,033
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Oaks-Brookhollow
8 Units Available
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
3818 Westchester Drive
3818 Westchester Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1859 sqft
Family home with lots of living space in a nice area. Formal living and dining plus a spacious den. Close to Dyess AFB and shopping.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
2450 Madison Avenue
2450 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2450 Madison Avenue in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Original Town South
1 Unit Available
1134 Palm Street
1134 Palm Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
582 sqft
Welcome to our Tiny Home Neighborhood! This Is A First For Abilene, There Is Nothing Else Quite Like It! It is A Beautiful 582 Sq Ft One Bedroom, One Bath Home Built By Peck Homes LLC.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
2302 Ians Court
2302 Ians Court, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Newer Construction located in the heart of South Abilene in highly sought after Legacy Village. Open concept kitchen, living, & dining area with lots of storage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Far Southside
1 Unit Available
7318 Clariece Drive
7318 Clariece Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
979 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. WYLIE SCHOOL DISTRICT Come Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood with 3 bedrooms with a full bath and a half bath off the Master bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
1650 S 15th Street
1650 South 15th Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
784 sqft
Oh. so cute! Two large bedrooms, a formal dining area a seperate utility room. Kitchen has refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
842 Big Water Trail
842 Big Water Trl, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1821 sqft
Don't miss this 3bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in the Wylie School District. Light and bright open floor plan with soaring ceilings and a floor-plan perfect for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sears Park Area
1 Unit Available
3849 Janice Lane
3849 Janice Lane, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1004 sqft
Recently updated 4 bedroom with newer carpet & interior paint. Enclosed porch and XL utility that could be a great office or double as a craft room; Stand alone fireplace in master; Move in ready July 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
1974 Marshall Street
1974 Marshall Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
862 sqft
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage home in the heart of Abilene! Hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms. Large backyard and cozy front porch ready for a rocking chair! Jackson, Madison and Cooper schools.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North College
1 Unit Available
1605 N 18th Street
1605 North 18th Street, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2108 sqft
Built in 1928, this well maintained 2,108 SF house sits on a 0.23 ac corner lot close to HSU, Hendrick, and the TTU pharmacy and nursing schools. The house features 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a second living area downstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
4625 Catclaw Drive
4625 Catclaw Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2126 sqft
Large roomy 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Split bedrooms. Large master bedroom with master bath having double sinks and separate tub and shower. 2 living areas. Large kitchen with island! Refrigerator and brand new washer dryer will be provided. Nice yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5401 Laguna Drive
5401 Laguna Drive, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$739
865 sqft
Very nice 2 BR 2 BA upstairs condo, all electric, ceiling fans, central heat-air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer-dryer hookups, covered patio, assigned parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westwood Richland
1 Unit Available
400 N Jefferson Street
400 North Jefferson Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$649
966 sqft
CUTE & COZY 2 BR GROUND LEVEL APARTMENT, ALL ELECTRIC, CEILING FANS, CENTRAL HEAT-AIR, STOVE, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, BREAKFAST BAR, WASHER-DRYER HOOKUPS, PRIVATE FENCED PATIO.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5402 S 7th Street
5402 South 7th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
863 sqft
Very nice 2 BR 1 Ba downstairs condo, all electric, ceiling fans, fireplace, stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer-dryer hookups, covered patio, assigned parking. Residents will also pay an additional $26 per month for water & street maintenance fees.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5450 S 7th Street
5450 South 7th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY CUTE 1 BR 1 BA UPSTAIRS CONDO, FIREPLACE, BALCONY, DISHWASHER, FULL SIZE WASHER-DRYER HOOKUPS

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sayles Boulevard Area
1 Unit Available
1702 S 3rd Street
1702 South 3rd Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
670 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID. $740 for Rent & Utilities combined. Covered Parking. 2 larger rooms (living room & bedroom) and a more spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and new countertops, and a bathroom with newly tiled shower & new countertops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Red Bud Area
1 Unit Available
3817 Bennett Trail
3817 Bennett Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1965 sqft
New constructed 4 bed+2 bath+ 1 study room home in Ownsby Farms community is waiting for the first family. This master-planned community has the home you’ve been dreaming of, strikes the perfect balance between small-town life and modern convenience.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westwood Richland
1 Unit Available
3901 N 14th Street
3901 North 14th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1661 sqft
Fresh paint & new carpet, vinyl plank. This home is ready to go. Spacious large living area that adjoins a 2nd living area. Large covered porch in the fully fenced yard. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Salesperson in Washington.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
626 Lone Star Drive
626 Lone Star Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1851 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN THE SOUGHT AFTER LONE STAR SUBDIVISION! THIS HOME HAS EVERYTHING YOU COULD WANT INSIDE AND OUT. IT IS TRULY A DREAM HOME! CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING. PETS ALLOWED WITH THE OWNER'S APPROVAL

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3641 Auburn Drive
3641 Auburn Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1257 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large living area. This home features built in cabinets in the living area that really add a beautiful touch. The oversized laundry area is also a plus.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Abilene, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Abilene renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene 3 BedroomsAbilene Apartments with Balcony
Abilene Apartments with GarageAbilene Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAbilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Apartments with Washer-DryerAbilene Dog Friendly ApartmentsAbilene Luxury PlacesAbilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University