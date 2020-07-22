All apartments in Abilene
933 Meander Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:27 AM

933 Meander Street

933 Meander Street · (325) 669-6254
Location

933 Meander Street, Abilene, TX 79602
Sayles Boulevard Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute, cute, cute! That describes this darling, recently freshened up home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1 car garage. Fresh paint, inside and out, shiplap accent in the hallway, and clawfoot tub add lots of character!. Home that is convenient to shopping, schools, library and other needed services. Pets considered with approval and additional deposit. Size, breed, number restrictions may apply. All measurements are rounded. Resident to verify room sizes. Call today to see this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Meander Street have any available units?
933 Meander Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Meander Street have?
Some of 933 Meander Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Meander Street currently offering any rent specials?
933 Meander Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Meander Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Meander Street is pet friendly.
Does 933 Meander Street offer parking?
Yes, 933 Meander Street offers parking.
Does 933 Meander Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Meander Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Meander Street have a pool?
No, 933 Meander Street does not have a pool.
Does 933 Meander Street have accessible units?
No, 933 Meander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Meander Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Meander Street has units with dishwashers.
