933 Meander Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute, cute, cute! That describes this darling, recently freshened up home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1 car garage. Fresh paint, inside and out, shiplap accent in the hallway, and clawfoot tub add lots of character!. Home that is convenient to shopping, schools, library and other needed services. Pets considered with approval and additional deposit. Size, breed, number restrictions may apply. All measurements are rounded. Resident to verify room sizes. Call today to see this lovely home!