All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 7210 Mcleod Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
7210 Mcleod Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:03 AM

7210 Mcleod Drive

7210 Mcleod Drive · (325) 514-0586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7210 Mcleod Drive, Abilene, TX 79602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1991 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath custom built home in the heart of Southlake Estates. This Wylie ISD home is one of the most beautiful homes on the market today. The open concept living, kitchen and dining area open up to the covered porch and large backyard. Grey wood look ceramic tile flooring in common areas, carpet in bedrooms. The master suite is complete with a closet fit for a Queen and a spa like master bath The guest wing has 3 large bedrooms and a fabulous guest bath. Great closets, good pantry, extra interior storage plus locker storage at garage door, too. Grey doors and cabinets, up to date lighting and sleek design add to the desire of this home. Home can also be purchased for $259,900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 Mcleod Drive have any available units?
7210 Mcleod Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 7210 Mcleod Drive have?
Some of 7210 Mcleod Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7210 Mcleod Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7210 Mcleod Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 Mcleod Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7210 Mcleod Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 7210 Mcleod Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7210 Mcleod Drive offers parking.
Does 7210 Mcleod Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7210 Mcleod Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 Mcleod Drive have a pool?
No, 7210 Mcleod Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7210 Mcleod Drive have accessible units?
No, 7210 Mcleod Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 Mcleod Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7210 Mcleod Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7210 Mcleod Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Dog Friendly Apartments
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merkel, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Central AreaRiver Oaks Brookhollow
Over Place AreaNorth E. Hwy 80
Buck Creek Area

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity