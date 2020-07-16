7210 Mcleod Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath custom built home in the heart of Southlake Estates. This Wylie ISD home is one of the most beautiful homes on the market today. The open concept living, kitchen and dining area open up to the covered porch and large backyard. Grey wood look ceramic tile flooring in common areas, carpet in bedrooms. The master suite is complete with a closet fit for a Queen and a spa like master bath The guest wing has 3 large bedrooms and a fabulous guest bath. Great closets, good pantry, extra interior storage plus locker storage at garage door, too. Grey doors and cabinets, up to date lighting and sleek design add to the desire of this home. Home can also be purchased for $259,900