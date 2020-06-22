658 Forrest Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Newly painted interior! Light grey walls with white trim! New ceiling fans, light fixtures and blinds! New fridge and new stove stove! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home with separate utility room plus a small room that would be a great office or sewing room! XL backyard, fully fenced. One car garage plus a one car carport, with room for motorcycle parking, too! A phone call to our office is the only way to set a showing appointment! Do not trust 3rd party real estate sites for accurate info! www.RedAppleRealtors.net; click on vacancies for all info. Drive by and check it out!