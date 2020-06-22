All apartments in Abilene
658 Forrest Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:04 PM

658 Forrest Avenue

658 Forrest Avenue · (325) 514-0586
Location

658 Forrest Avenue, Abilene, TX 79603
Cobb Park Area

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1051 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Newly painted interior! Light grey walls with white trim! New ceiling fans, light fixtures and blinds! New fridge and new stove stove! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home with separate utility room plus a small room that would be a great office or sewing room! XL backyard, fully fenced. One car garage plus a one car carport, with room for motorcycle parking, too! A phone call to our office is the only way to set a showing appointment! Do not trust 3rd party real estate sites for accurate info! www.RedAppleRealtors.net; click on vacancies for all info. Drive by and check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 Forrest Avenue have any available units?
658 Forrest Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 658 Forrest Avenue have?
Some of 658 Forrest Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 Forrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
658 Forrest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 Forrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 658 Forrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 658 Forrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 658 Forrest Avenue does offer parking.
Does 658 Forrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 Forrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 Forrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 658 Forrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 658 Forrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 658 Forrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 658 Forrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 Forrest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
