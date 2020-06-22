658 Forrest Avenue

Amenities
Newly painted interior! Light grey walls with white trim! New ceiling fans, light fixtures and blinds! New fridge and new stove stove! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home with separate utility room plus a small room that would be a great office or sewing room! XL backyard, fully fenced. One car garage plus a one car carport, with room for motorcycle parking, too! A phone call to our office is the only way to set a showing appointment! Do not trust 3rd party real estate sites for accurate info! www.RedAppleRealtors.net; click on vacancies for all info. Drive by and check it out!