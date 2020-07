Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

502 Meander 4 Available 07/18/20 Quad; 2 bedroom, 2nd floor unit - 2 bed, 1 bath unit. UPSTAIRS!!! Quadraplex! You'll be living in a quadraplex with 3 other units. All occupied. This unit is available for move in by August 1. $525/mo; $525 deposit. Carport parking. Coin operated laundry in downstairs common area. No pets, no smoking, no exceptions! August 1 move in ....maybe a tad sooner.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881021)