466 Clinton Street

Amenities
WATER INCLUDED. $675 for Rent & Water combined. Fresh & newly renovated apartments! Nice size rooms with a dining area off the kitchen. Freshly painted,. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! New ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. Furnished with a Washer & Dryer, a Range and Refrigerator. Fenced parking lot in the back.
Must have proof of at least $1,900 in monthly income.
No Pets. No recent criminal history.
Text us at 325-864-4647 for more information, instead of emailing.