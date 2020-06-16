466 Clinton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WATER INCLUDED. $675 for Rent & Water combined. Fresh & newly renovated apartments! Nice size rooms with a dining area off the kitchen. Freshly painted,. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! New ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. Furnished with a Washer & Dryer, a Range and Refrigerator. Fenced parking lot in the back.

Must have proof of at least $1,900 in monthly income.

No Pets. No recent criminal history.

Text us at 325-864-4647 for more information, instead of emailing.