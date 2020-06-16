All apartments in Abilene
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:01 AM

466 Clinton Street

466 Clinton Street · (325) 668-3675
Location

466 Clinton Street, Abilene, TX 79603
Cobb Park Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WATER INCLUDED. $675 for Rent & Water combined. Fresh & newly renovated apartments! Nice size rooms with a dining area off the kitchen. Freshly painted,. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! New ceiling fans and lighting fixtures. Furnished with a Washer & Dryer, a Range and Refrigerator. Fenced parking lot in the back.
Must have proof of at least $1,900 in monthly income.
No Pets. No recent criminal history.
Text us at 325-864-4647 for more information, instead of emailing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Clinton Street have any available units?
466 Clinton Street has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 466 Clinton Street have?
Some of 466 Clinton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
466 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 466 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 466 Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 466 Clinton Street does offer parking.
Does 466 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 Clinton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 466 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 466 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 466 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
