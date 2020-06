Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great 2 Bedroom Condo in Plaza Estates - Great 2 bedroom Condo with covered parking and deck. Located in Plaza Estates! Large living area and additional living area that could be used for multiple purposes with new carpet and ceramic tile. Features a skylight and has Utility Hookups. Very carefree lifestyle! Large unit with large rooms. Close to Dyess AFB. Call today for a showing!



(RLNE3696638)