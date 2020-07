3925 Lynwood Ln

Amenities

Available 08/03/20 SINGLE FAMILY DUPLEX - Property Id: 183486



ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7



WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS



1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS, SMOKE ALARM.... SPACIOUS BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM.... ONE STORY BACK YARD FOR CHILDREN TO PLAY, PARK YOUR CAR IN FRONT OF YOUR HOME... NO MORE CARRYING THE GROCERY TO THE SECOND FLOOR.. FRONT PATIO.. ENJOY THE WEST TEXAS SUNSHINE FROM YOUR FRONT PATIO...



WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BONHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND ABILENE HIGH SCHOOL

BUS PICK UP AND DROP CRAIG MIDDLE SCHOOL.



CLOSE TO DYESS AIR FORCE BASE. SPECIAL DISCOUNTS FOR OUR VETERANS NO DEPOSIT. ALL WE NEED IS PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT



CLOSE TO MALL OF ABILENE, SHOP @ TARGET, JC PENNY, SEARS, BEST BUY AND MOVIE THEATER

WALKING DISTANCE TO ROSE PARK SWIMMING POOL, FULLY LOADED WITH ACTIVITIES

BUS STOP IN FRONT OF THE COMPLEX, RUNS EVERY HOUR.

DON'T NEED TO WORRY ABOUT A CAR CONNECTED EVERYWHERE THROUGH CITY LINK

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183486

