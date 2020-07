Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental property on a highly trafficked street in north central Abilene. The property has been in a state of disrepair for a long time, but the owners have just invested in new exterior paint, new windows, new interior paint, new flooring, new countertops, new fixtures, etc. The owners had rented the property for $750 per month with short vacancy windows by only putting a sign in the yard.