All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 1974 Marshall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
1974 Marshall Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1974 Marshall Street

1974 Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1974 Marshall Street, Abilene, TX 79605
Over Place Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage home in the heart of Abilene! Hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms. Large backyard and cozy front porch ready for a rocking chair! Jackson, Madison and Cooper schools. Move in ready; 500 credit score and no utility bills in collections required for approval! Deposit due at time of approval; $40 app fee per adult; Do not search on rent.com if you want accurate info. Check www.RedAppleRealtors.net for accurate info and other available rentals. All apps and payments done online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 Marshall Street have any available units?
1974 Marshall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1974 Marshall Street have?
Some of 1974 Marshall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 Marshall Street currently offering any rent specials?
1974 Marshall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 Marshall Street pet-friendly?
No, 1974 Marshall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 1974 Marshall Street offer parking?
Yes, 1974 Marshall Street does offer parking.
Does 1974 Marshall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1974 Marshall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 Marshall Street have a pool?
No, 1974 Marshall Street does not have a pool.
Does 1974 Marshall Street have accessible units?
No, 1974 Marshall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 Marshall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1974 Marshall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University