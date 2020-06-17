1974 Marshall Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage home in the heart of Abilene! Hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms. Large backyard and cozy front porch ready for a rocking chair! Jackson, Madison and Cooper schools. Move in ready; 500 credit score and no utility bills in collections required for approval! Deposit due at time of approval; $40 app fee per adult; Do not search on rent.com if you want accurate info. Check www.RedAppleRealtors.net for accurate info and other available rentals. All apps and payments done online.