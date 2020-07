Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath dollhouse that won't last long! Recently remodeled with all new paint, fixtures, carpet, faucets, and cermacic tile in both showers! Beautiful, brand new flagstone porch. Central heat and air. And the air was just installed in 2015! Roof replaced in 2014. Not to mention the breathtaking original hardwood floors! Come see this one today! Includes Range and New refrigerator! No water bill to pay