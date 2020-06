Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Built in 1928, this well maintained 2,108 SF house sits on a 0.23 ac corner lot close to HSU, Hendrick, and the TTU pharmacy and nursing schools. The house features 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a second living area downstairs. Large front porch spans the front of the house. 2014 Abilene Preservation League Historical Home Award recipient. PROPERTY IS LEASED UNTIL 6.30.18 TO 4 HSU STUDENTS FOR $1,200 PER MONTH.