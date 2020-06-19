1218 Park Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED - 4 BR/ 1 bath - FOR LEASE - Abilene, Texas - Completely remodeled and move-in ready this 4 bedroom/ 1 bath, single family home features a beautiful ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchen, fresh paint inside and out, new carpet and more! Includes dishwasher, microwave, stove, central a/c and heat, enclosed backyard.



Email help@legacyleasinggroup.com to schedule your showing today!



Note:

*$250 admin fee due at or before move-in

*$250 pet fee per animal (limit 2)

*Tenant must provide renter's insurance and utilities prior to move-in



