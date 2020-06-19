1218 Park Ave

Amenities
UPDATED - 4 BR/ 1 bath - FOR LEASE - Abilene, Texas - Completely remodeled and move-in ready this 4 bedroom/ 1 bath, single family home features a beautiful ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchen, fresh paint inside and out, new carpet and more! Includes dishwasher, microwave, stove, central a/c and heat, enclosed backyard.
Email help@legacyleasinggroup.com to schedule your showing today!
Note:
*$250 admin fee due at or before move-in
*$250 pet fee per animal (limit 2)
*Tenant must provide renter's insurance and utilities prior to move-in
(RLNE5899478)