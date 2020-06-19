All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 1218 Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
1218 Park Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1218 Park Ave

1218 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1218 Park Avenue, Abilene, TX 79603
Cobb Park Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED - 4 BR/ 1 bath - FOR LEASE - Abilene, Texas - Completely remodeled and move-in ready this 4 bedroom/ 1 bath, single family home features a beautiful ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchen, fresh paint inside and out, new carpet and more! Includes dishwasher, microwave, stove, central a/c and heat, enclosed backyard.

Email help@legacyleasinggroup.com to schedule your showing today!

Note:
*$250 admin fee due at or before move-in
*$250 pet fee per animal (limit 2)
*Tenant must provide renter's insurance and utilities prior to move-in

(RLNE5899478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Park Ave have any available units?
1218 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Park Ave have?
Some of 1218 Park Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 1218 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1218 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1218 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Dog Friendly Apartments
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merkel, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Central AreaRiver Oaks Brookhollow
Over Place AreaNorth E. Hwy 80
Buck Creek Area

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University