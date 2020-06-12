/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White House, TN
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
104 Elementary Drive Unit B
104 Elementary Drive, White House, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1503 sqft
In the heart of White House. Lower unit of duplex. Hardwood floors. Granite counter tops. Large rooms. Living room, great room, high ceilings. Lots of light. Nearly new HVAC. Lots of possibilities.
Results within 5 miles of White House
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 N. Cedar
103 N Cedar St, Cross Plains, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Convenient location, 10 minutes from I 65. Unique, historic apartment in downtown Cross Plains. Built in the late 1800's. Feels like a cabin. 3 large open rooms. 2 of which are approximately 19 x 15.
Results within 10 miles of White House
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
14 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
975 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:16pm
Clark Place
10 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
$
25 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$965
1032 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
26 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1184 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
27 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
3 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1321 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
103 Ridgecrest Drive
103 Ridgecrest Drive, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
Recently updated 2/1 duplex plus extra flex or office room. Downstairs unit with patio access on dead end road with privacy. Pet friendly.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Roscoe Place
1 Unit Available
206 East Avenue
206 East Avenue, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Located in the heart of Goodlettsville charming cottage style home with hardwood and lots of closet space with a spacious laundry room and large kitchen pantry No pets
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Echo Meadows
1 Unit Available
848 Wren Rd
848 Wren Road, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
787 sqft
Clean and ready to move in! Convenient to I-65 or Vietnam Vets in Rivergate area. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven/stove, and microwave included. Call 615-851-8999 for more information.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
100 Cobblestone Place Drive
100 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Beautiful, end unit townhome in the private Cobblestone Place community in Goodlettsville! Open layout downstairs with hardwoods, large granite island and large
1 of 30
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Echo Meadows
1 Unit Available
156 Cobblestone Place Dr
156 Cobblestone Place Drive, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Beautiful townhome 1 unit away from corner. Previously owner occupied. Immaculately cared for. Backs up to open green space on rear and side of building.
Similar Pages
White House 1 BedroomsWhite House 2 BedroomsWhite House 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWhite House 3 BedroomsWhite House Apartments with Balcony
White House Apartments with GarageWhite House Apartments with GymWhite House Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite House Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN