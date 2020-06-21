All apartments in White House
216 Apache Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

216 Apache Trail

216 Apache Trail
Location

216 Apache Trail, White House, TN 37188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1715 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath White House home - Property Id: 133819

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in White House. Wood flooring, fireplace, deck and garage.

Preferably no pets but we will consider on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.

*Income minimum of $5,145/month for household. Minimum credit score of 590 and no prior evictions. $45 non-refundable TurboTenant application fee per person over 18 required. Sorry but NO SECTION 8.*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133819
Property Id 133819

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Apache Trail have any available units?
216 Apache Trail has a unit available for $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Apache Trail have?
Some of 216 Apache Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Apache Trail currently offering any rent specials?
216 Apache Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Apache Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Apache Trail is pet friendly.
Does 216 Apache Trail offer parking?
Yes, 216 Apache Trail does offer parking.
Does 216 Apache Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Apache Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Apache Trail have a pool?
No, 216 Apache Trail does not have a pool.
Does 216 Apache Trail have accessible units?
No, 216 Apache Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Apache Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Apache Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Apache Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Apache Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
