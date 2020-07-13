/
apartments with pool
91 Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN with pool
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2580 Westerham Way
2580 Westerham Way, Thompson's Station, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2678 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,678 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3825 Somers Lane
3825 Somers Lane, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
3825 Somers Lane Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage; Lots of Community Amenities - Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits.
Results within 1 mile of Thompson's Station
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4029 Williford Way
4029 Williford Way, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2605 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,605 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Saybrook Crossing
1325 Staybrook Crossing, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2038 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 3 BED/2.5 BATH~NEW PAINT~BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING~STAINLESS APPLIANCE WITH CHEFS RANGE~2 GAS FIREPLACES~PRIVATE BACKYARD~PETS ARE ALLOWED UPON OWNER APPROVAL~$65 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Newport Valley Cir-M4
3000 New Port Valley Cir, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
TOWNHOME- Quality townhome offers sand and finish hardwood, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, underground utilities, sidewalks and Williamson county schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
714 Rain Meadow Ct
714 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, TN
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3212 sqft
Beautiful, like new home for lease. Home will be available for move in 6/13/2020.This is a 5 br home with 2 br down. No smoking allowed. Subdivision has 2 community pools. Privacy fenced backyard.1 year to 2 year lease available. Home is leased.
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,296
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1355 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,177
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1174 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
41 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,148
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1341 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1446 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Chapman's Retreat
4005 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
419 Henry Russell St
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**FULLY FURNISHED**Upscale condo living in quaint Berry Farms! Check out this beautiful 3 story, 2 bed, 3 baths, plus bonus space on the 1st floor offers an open floor plan with a 2 car attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
955 Ryecroft Ln
955 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3261 sqft
Immaculate home- Designer features & upgrades galore. Granite countertops Hardwood in all living areas*stunning kitchen with gas range*large walk in shower in master bath covered back porch over looking common area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3303 Monoco Drive
3303 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2332 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,332 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2097 McAvoy Dr
2097 Mcavoy Drive, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,827
3032 sqft
Lease/Purchase only - see agent for details.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
100 McCallister
100 Mccalister Ct, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3345 sqft
Enjoy single level living, hdwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room w/trey ceiling & wainscot, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, screened porch, fenced backyard & huge bonus room w/walk up
