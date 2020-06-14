/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:29 PM
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Thompson's Station, TN
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
752 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Thompson's Station
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
769 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
853 sqft
A ranch-style home with air conditioning, granite counters and ceiling fans. Located in a spacious community with swimming pool and gym. Just off Route 31, which travels north toward downtown Franklin.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,106
799 sqft
Located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation. 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood flooring, granite counters and patios/balconies. Detached garage space available with fee. Pool, 24-hour gym, playground and coffee bar. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
757 sqft
Charming community minutes from historic downtown Franklin. Updates in the units include modern appliances, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
12 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
33 Units Available
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,347
784 sqft
Spacious homes with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and plush carpets. This pet-friendly community has a saltwater pool, a clubhouse, and a fitness studio, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Franklin.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
7 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Results within 10 miles of Thompson's Station
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,102
880 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a fully equipped fitness studio and a dog park. Homes feature French doors, spacious closets and modern kitchens. Nashville is barely 20 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
765 sqft
Ultra-modern community with two 24-hour fitness centers, a saltwater pool and 10-foot ceilings. Apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets with lots of storage. On-site yoga and parking.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Landings of Brentwood
1505 Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
735 sqft
Quiet location, just minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. Gym, tennis court, pool, and playground. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 14 at 09:29pm
64 Units Available
IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
864 sqft
Luxury community includes pool table, racquetball court, tennis court, wine room and gym. Units feature air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Just minutes from the heart of downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 09:29pm
35 Units Available
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Ln, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
774 sqft
Luxury apartments near shopping malls and I-65. One- and two-bedroom apartments around central courtyard with pool, outdoor kitchen, lounge and fire pits. Units have GE kitchen and laundry appliances. Internet cafe, many common social features.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
90 Units Available
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,749
799 sqft
Our leasing office is now open and we have homes ready for immediate move in! We are operating as normal and would love to have you call or stop by today for a tour! Nestled inside Historic Downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River, Harpeth Square
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
65 Units Available
Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,144
852 sqft
Garden-style community with designer finishes like granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville and Cool Springs Galleria Shopping.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 09:29pm
8 Units Available
IMT Franklin Gateway
1116 Davenport Blvd, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
810 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Franklin Gateway's luxury apartments in Franklin, TN are conveniently located minutes from the I-840 and Nashville's most dynamic business district.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
29 Units Available
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,455
823 sqft
Just fifteen minutes south of Nashville is the charming city of Franklin, where you'll find the incomparable Retreat at Iron Horse.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
22 Units Available
South Wind Apartment Homes
549 Southwinds Dr, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,166
814 sqft
A 20-minute ride from Downtown Nashville. On-site saltwater pool, resort-like layouts, a spa, and a resident lounge. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, beautiful views, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
Similar Pages
Thompson's Station 1 BedroomsThompson's Station 2 BedroomsThompson's Station 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThompson's Station 3 BedroomsThompson's Station Accessible Apartments
Thompson's Station Apartments with BalconyThompson's Station Apartments with GarageThompson's Station Apartments with GymThompson's Station Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThompson's Station Apartments with Parking