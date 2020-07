Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 or 2/2 with office in sought after Foxland Crossing cottages! One level! - Fantastic opportunity to live in this small community of beautiful (and practically new) cottages. This one is an end unit next door to the farm so you have a lot of privacy and beautiful scenery including area wildlife (2 deer walked right by me while I was there). Neighborhood is located directly across from Old Hickory Lake with tons of access points. The Foxland Golf Course is conveniently near. There are many great restaurants and shops in the area. There are sidewalks have lamp lighting for your walks outdoors.



The interior is very modern with an absolutely wonderful floor plan! There is a corner pantry in the kitchen, the hobby room (or office) is large enough to be a bedroom if needed, owner suite with private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Partially covered private gated patio and 2 car garage! So much to point out it is hard to name all the features! I can't imagine anyone not loving it here!



www.5pointsrealty.co



(RLNE5397431)