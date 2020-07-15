Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, TN

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1513 Bessie Street
1513 Bessie Street, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
748 sqft
Come check out this lovely single family home on a pretty tree lined property. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom totaling 748 square feet of living space. Fully remodeled less than a year ago.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Reid Rd
309 Reid Rd, Springfield, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
For more information, contact Jon Young at (615) 800-1035. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2151191 to view more pictures of this property. CLEAN, BRIGHT, MOVE-IN READY!!! Across the street from Electrolux! Pet fee $300 per pet, max 2 pets.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
772 Shelby Lynn Dr
772 Shelby Lynn Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1056 sqft
Back on the Market! Renovated Home for Lease! *Corner Lot *Renovated Eat-in Kitchen *New SS Appliance Package *Fresh Paint*Main Suite w/ Ensuite & Walk-in Closet *Renovated Bathrooms w/ Custom Tile *New Luxury Vinyl Planking *Spacious Back Deck

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
417 20th Ave W
417 West 20th Avenue, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Description BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOME! 1100 Square foot home. 3 bedrooms including a master suite. All bedrooms have full closets.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1707 Woodside Dr 1
1707 Woodside Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in Springfield. 3 bed, 2 bath. Kitchen has granite countertops. Real hardwood and laminate hardwood throughout home. Bathroom has tile. Electric heat, room A/C, Stainless appliances, and has huge detached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
722 Arabian Ln
722 Arabian Lane, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1270 sqft
This Super Nice All Brick Ranch home, sits privately on a cul - de- sac which backs up to The University of Tn. Ag.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5631 Highway 161
5631 Highway 161, Robertson County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6192 sqft
HUGE 5 bedroom, 4 full bath, 2 half bath home- FULLY FURNISHED! - 5 bedroom 4.2 bath home FULLY FURNISHED WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED. Sleeps 15-20 people. Huge kitchen along with a beautiful dining room area. Pets are okay. (RLNE5036849)
Results within 10 miles of Springfield
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7840 Melton Road
7840 Melton Rd, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Ranch home in the country yet close to everything. $45.00 application fee per adult. Must have good credit, verifiable rental history, monthly income of at least $4000.00, no evictions or criminal history.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7672 HWY 25 E
7672 Main Street, Cross Plains, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
Owner of Property will show house Pets allowed with deposit

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Sage Road East
309 Sage Road, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1768 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in White House - Property Id: 102947 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in White House, TN. Large, fenced backyard. Preferably no pets but we will consider on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Braxton Park Ln
139 Braxton Park Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3174 sqft
Goodlettsville rental! Fantastic floor plan! Lot's of wood flooring, See-thru fireplace! Separate Bonus Room, Gorgeous view from deck, Cul-de-sac lot that backs up to the woods! Newer HVAC and water heater.
City Guide for Springfield, TN

Springfield: Where a legally blind student breaks records for his high school bowling team, home of a businessman nee Whig House Representative and more!

Perhaps better known as the "Home of the World's Finest Dark Fired Tobacco," Springfield, Tennessee's rich agricultural heritage and status as Robertson County Seat means that it's a city that's always had a lot going on historically. Judging by the many events planned here and the double digit growth from 2000-2010, it seems that Springfield's historical charms attract people from all around. So how do you start an apartment search in Springfield? What will it take to move in? Sit tight. We'll tell you what you need to know. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Springfield, TN

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

