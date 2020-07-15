/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, TN
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1513 Bessie Street
1513 Bessie Street, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
748 sqft
Come check out this lovely single family home on a pretty tree lined property. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom totaling 748 square feet of living space. Fully remodeled less than a year ago.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
254 Elder Dr
254 Elder Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Springfield TN- 3 BR(2 Master) 2BA Home - Property Id: 232793 Newly Renovated Property in a Wonderful Location, Convenient to Springfield, Nashville, Clarksville, Bowling Green KY.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
772 Shelby Lynn Dr
772 Shelby Lynn Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1056 sqft
Back on the Market! Renovated Home for Lease! *Corner Lot *Renovated Eat-in Kitchen *New SS Appliance Package *Fresh Paint*Main Suite w/ Ensuite & Walk-in Closet *Renovated Bathrooms w/ Custom Tile *New Luxury Vinyl Planking *Spacious Back Deck
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
417 20th Ave W
417 West 20th Avenue, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Description BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOME! 1100 Square foot home. 3 bedrooms including a master suite. All bedrooms have full closets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1707 Woodside Dr 1
1707 Woodside Drive, Springfield, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1323 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in Springfield. 3 bed, 2 bath. Kitchen has granite countertops. Real hardwood and laminate hardwood throughout home. Bathroom has tile. Electric heat, room A/C, Stainless appliances, and has huge detached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
722 Arabian Ln
722 Arabian Lane, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1270 sqft
This Super Nice All Brick Ranch home, sits privately on a cul - de- sac which backs up to The University of Tn. Ag.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5631 Highway 161
5631 Highway 161, Robertson County, TN
HUGE 5 bedroom, 4 full bath, 2 half bath home- FULLY FURNISHED! - 5 bedroom 4.2 bath home FULLY FURNISHED WITH UTILITIES INCLUDED. Sleeps 15-20 people. Huge kitchen along with a beautiful dining room area. Pets are okay. (RLNE5036849)
Results within 10 miles of Springfield
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7840 Melton Road
7840 Melton Rd, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Ranch home in the country yet close to everything. $45.00 application fee per adult. Must have good credit, verifiable rental history, monthly income of at least $4000.00, no evictions or criminal history.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4170 Turners Bend
4170 Turners Bend, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1254 sqft
Goodlettsville address but located in Millersville. New Paint and flooring. All one level. Split Bedrooms. White House Schools. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS!! $45.00 application fee per adult.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Rose Garden Lane
116 Rose Garden Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,178
2489 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,489 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7672 HWY 25 E
7672 Main Street, Cross Plains, TN
Owner of Property will show house Pets allowed with deposit
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Sage Road East
309 Sage Road, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1768 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in White House - Property Id: 102947 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in White House, TN. Large, fenced backyard. Preferably no pets but we will consider on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet deposit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2008 Skyline Dr
2008 Skyline Drive, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Excellent home, quite neighborhood Repainted throughout, new carpet and vinyl *** No Smoking *** *** No Pets *** Job stability, good credit, rental reference are required please verify schools with the Robertson Co Board of Education
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Braxton Park Ln
139 Braxton Park Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
Goodlettsville rental! Fantastic floor plan! Lot's of wood flooring, See-thru fireplace! Separate Bonus Room, Gorgeous view from deck, Cul-de-sac lot that backs up to the woods! Newer HVAC and water heater.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KY
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KY