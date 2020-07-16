All apartments in Shelby County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

4860 Libby Ln

4860 Libby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4860 Libby Lane, Shelby County, TN 38127

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid South also has several Move in Ready properties available. You can check them all out at midsouthbestrentals.com. You can also apply for FREE for this home or any other at https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a . Tenant Turner will notify you as soon as viewings are available for this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4860 Libby Ln have any available units?
4860 Libby Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shelby County, TN.
Is 4860 Libby Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4860 Libby Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 Libby Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4860 Libby Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4860 Libby Ln offer parking?
No, 4860 Libby Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4860 Libby Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4860 Libby Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 Libby Ln have a pool?
No, 4860 Libby Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4860 Libby Ln have accessible units?
No, 4860 Libby Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 Libby Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4860 Libby Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4860 Libby Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4860 Libby Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
