11 Apartments for rent in Pleasant View, TN

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 Glenda Ct
210 Glenda Court, Pleasant View, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
Harris Farms - Property Id: 292629 3 beds 2 baths w/bonus room over 2 car garage! Plenty of storage and a big yard! Located in Harris Farms of Pleasant View, TN this neighborhood is very family friendly! No need to bring your lawnmower, LAWNCARE is
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1253 Substation Rd
1253 Substation Rd, Pleasant View, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
898 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Pleasant View. Good schools. Convenient to I-24/Nashville-Clarksville, local restaurants and more. Showings by appointment with approved application. Tenant pays utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
258 Village Sq
258 Village Square, Pleasant View, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 258 Village Sq in Pleasant View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
197 Augusta Ave
197 Augusta Avenue, Pleasant View, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2212 sqft
large Kit w/island with breakfast area.Tiled bathrooms and laundry room. Lg master w/garden tub and private terrace, Huge bonus room w/bar
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3423 W Stroudville Rd
3423 West Stroudville Road, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
3 Br 2 Ba 2.55 Acres Level w/ Creek - Property Id: 161514 South Robertson County 2.55 Acres 3423 W. Stroudville Rd. Cedar Hill, TN. 37032 $1,200 Beautiful Level Pasture with Woods and Creek at rear 2.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1271 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
983 Willow Circle
983 Willow Circle, Montgomery County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3052 sqft
Corporate Home FURNISHED - Beautiful furnished home for rent! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5362629)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
400 Warioto Way 508
400 Warioto Way, Ashland City, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1773 sqft
Spacious Condo With Cumberland River/Marina Views - Property Id: 297346 This unit, a breezy 25-mile commute to Nashville, offers a beautiful view of the Cumberland River and marina from a spacious balcony and large windows.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
137 N Poole St
137 North Poole Street, Ashland City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Well maintained home. Walking distance of banks, grocery stores, and restaurants.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
214 Jasmine Row Lot 5
214 Jasmine Rd, Cheatham County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1596 sqft
Beautiful New Construction from Regal Homes featuring Luxury Vynl Tile, ceramic tile, all stainless appliances, covered deck, vaulted ceiling, and Much More.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pleasant View rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Pleasant View area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pleasant View from include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville.
