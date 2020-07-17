All apartments in Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge, TN
43 Riverview Dr.
43 Riverview Dr.

43 Riverview Drive · (865) 312-0277
Location

43 Riverview Drive, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 43 Riverview Dr. · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3043 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
garage
Breathtaking Designer Home located on Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse located in The Rivers subdivision on Melton Hill Lake with recreational activities abound! The home features incredible outdoor space including a beautiful year-round screened porch/room with a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan, ceramic tile and a separate heating/air unit, with sliding door access to a composite upper level deck that overlooks the lake. The main level includes beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a large living/great room with a gas fireplace that is open to the dining area, 9 ft. ceilings with crown molding, and access to the screened porch and upper deck. Huge Master bedroom with bay window and master bathroom that includes upscale fixtures, a double vanity, Jacuzzi whirlpool bath, separate tiled shower, custom cabinets for toiletries and a Toto bidet! Exquisite chef's dream kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances including a dual drawer dishwasher, glass mosaic tiles & beautiful granite, a center island, plus enormous pantry with movable inserts and a reverse osmosis drinking system. Another large bedroom with bay window and full bath complete the main level living area. Whirlpool stackable Washer and Dryer are included!

The extra large lower level recreation/family room has gorgeous bamboo flooring with lots of closet/storage space and leads to another composite deck with incredible views. Double doors from the rec/family room lead to an enormous 3rd bedroom with bamboo flooring and direct access to the outdoors. Down the hall from the 3rd bedroom is a 3rd full bath with lots of upgrades, including a large shower with glass enclosure, marble counters, high end toilet and upgraded fixtures, Plenty of storage in the basement with over 700 sq. ft. of unfinished area in two separate rooms! Two car attached garage and storage under the decks for kayaks and paddle boards to launch just a few hundred feet from the property! There are too many upgrades to list, but some of them include high-end Hampton Bay ceiling fans/lights with temperature/remote control, a Kinetico Aqua Clear Water Softener system, and an ADT Alarm System. Spend your time enjoying the great outdoor amenities since the HOA maintains the grass!

Beautiful Melton Lake Park with 173 miles of shorelines is right in your backyard! The park contains 5.6 miles of waterfront hiking/biking trails, a playground and picnic tables. The trail contours around the shoreline and connects over to Haw Ridge Park, which has another 30 miles of single track trails. This park is a riverfront park on a peninsula, with wildlife, fishing, hiking and biking. There is kayak, paddle board and paddle boat rentals at Melton lake. This home is conveniently located on the southeast edge of Oak Ridge with easy access to Pellissippi Parkway (Hwy 162) and just minutes to Knoxville. Please call 865-560-8861 or 865-312-0277 to schedule a showing today. These homes rarely come available and this one won't last long! For additional information and photos please visit our website at www.rentcryeleike.com.

This property does not accept Section 8 Vouchers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5891044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Riverview Dr. have any available units?
43 Riverview Dr. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Riverview Dr. have?
Some of 43 Riverview Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Riverview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
43 Riverview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Riverview Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Riverview Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 43 Riverview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 43 Riverview Dr. offers parking.
Does 43 Riverview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Riverview Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Riverview Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 43 Riverview Dr. has a pool.
Does 43 Riverview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 43 Riverview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Riverview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Riverview Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Riverview Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Riverview Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
