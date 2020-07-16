All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 102 E Melbourne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, TN
/
102 E Melbourne
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

102 E Melbourne

102 East Melbourne Road · (865) 312-0277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

102 East Melbourne Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 E Melbourne · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
garage
media room
Private, very large, gorgeous Home in Oak Ridge! - Photos do not capture the lovely curbside appeal and beautiful interior of this stunning home with a covered porch and porch swing! This lovely home has hardwood floors and tile, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, 3 full baths, and an a extra room in the finished walk-out basement that can be used for an office, guest room or media room, since it already has sound proof foam panels on the walls! The main level includes a living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and the Master Bath has a large en-suite bath with soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. The finished basement includes a HUGE great room with a wet bar that includes a refrigerator...perfect for entertaining, a great little built-in nook under the stairs for a playhouse area, a media room/guest room/office and another full bath. This incredible home offers plenty of privacy yet close to everything in Oak Ridge! The fenced in backyard is gorgeous and very private with lovely landscaping and lots of trees, a patio with fire pit, a play set and a large upper level deck with decorative lights for entertaining. Only 15 minutes from Knoxville. The home also offers an over-sized two-car garage and a separate workshop/storage area on the lower level with a roll up garage door that opens up to the backyard, a utility sink and built in shelving! Pets require Owner's prior approval with a pet fee paid prior to move in.

Please call 865-560-8861 or 865-312-0277 to schedule a showing today...this one won't last long! For additional information and photos please visit our website at www.rentcryeleike.com.

This property does not accept Section 8 Vouchers.

(RLNE4399412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E Melbourne have any available units?
102 E Melbourne has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 E Melbourne have?
Some of 102 E Melbourne's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E Melbourne currently offering any rent specials?
102 E Melbourne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E Melbourne pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 E Melbourne is pet friendly.
Does 102 E Melbourne offer parking?
Yes, 102 E Melbourne offers parking.
Does 102 E Melbourne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 E Melbourne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E Melbourne have a pool?
No, 102 E Melbourne does not have a pool.
Does 102 E Melbourne have accessible units?
No, 102 E Melbourne does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E Melbourne have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 E Melbourne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 E Melbourne have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 E Melbourne does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 102 E Melbourne?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O
Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with ParkingOak Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Oak Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNTellico Village, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNAlcoa, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity