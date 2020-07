Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Ranch Home on Over Half Acre Lot! - Gorgeous ranch with bonus room on over half acre lot in Woodlawn! Large living room with fireplace, spacious eat in kitchen with pantry, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances, large master suite with full bath and walk in closet, extra large guest rooms, bonus room above two car garage, MASSIVE backyard with privacy fence! Pet friendly home!



No Cats Allowed



