600 S Main Street #202 Available 06/23/20 2BD/2BA Condo Located in Central Station Lofts. Spacious + Flex Room. Available 6/23/2020 - 2BD/2BA condo on the 2nd floor. 1,618 square feet. Spacious floor plan. Features great room, breakfast bar, hardwood floors and laundry room. Flex room. Refrigerator and washer and dryer stay. Water/trash/sewer included. Secure access building with 1 assigned/covered parking space. NO pets allowed. Available to see on 6/23/2020. Call or text contact info to 901.652.9131. All applicants must qualify as per Crye-Leike Property Management. Minimum 13 month lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4521308)