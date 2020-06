Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful loft apartment with hardwood floors throughout and all appliances. Home has an onsite pool and gym. In the heart of Downtown Memphis. Near everything. You don't need a car, you can walk everywhere. Close to the trendy spots and restaurants. You will love calling this place home. Call for an immediate showing. This one will not last!

