Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath within walking distance of the University of Memphis and Highland Row. Hardwood floor throughout home and tons of natural light and washer/ dryer connections. Ready for immediate move in!

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath within walking distance of the University of Memphis and Highland Row. Hardwood floor throughout home and tons of natural light and washer/ dryer connections. Ready for immediate move in!