/
/
monroe county
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Monroe County, TN📍
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
505 Chestnut St 1
505 Chestnut St, Sweetwater, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM 4 Rent! All Utilities & More Included! - Property Id: 290622 ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom. Fully stocked Kitchen. Lots of space in the home.
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
164 Ganega Trail
164 Ganega Trail, Monroe County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3225 sqft
IncredibleLakefront home in the Kahite Neighborhood of Tellico Village. Updated interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, large closets, walk-in attic, and much more.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
505 Chestnut Street - 2
505 Chestnut Street, Sweetwater, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
490 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom, Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc). Lots of space in the home.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe County
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Cheeskogili Way
113 Cheeskogili Way, Tellico Village, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2792 sqft
Come enjoy the peaceful setting of this beautiful Lakefront home. The wooded lot gives you privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Toqua Club Way, Vacation Rental Home
116 Toqua Club Way, Tellico Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1244 sqft
Adorable fully furnished, golf-front, home. This split-floor plan features dual master bedrooms, each with queen size beds. Enjoy all that East Tennessee has to offer from this comfortable home. Two car carport in front.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
816 Cantrell Place
816 Cantrell Place, Etowah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedroom with a Garage - 3 bedroom home with a garage and large back deck. This home also has outdoor storage. This home rents for $895 with an $895 deposit. For more information contact Silver Key Realty @ 423 405 5157 or visit our website at www.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Chota View Place - 1, Furnished Vacation Rental
303 Chota View Place, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1504 sqft
Adorable end-unit townhome in the heart of Tellico Village. This three bedroom two bathroom home has everything you need for your East Tennessee vacation. Up to 6 guests 1 King-Size Bed 3 Queen-Size Beds Home rents for a minimum of 2 nights.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1047 Carding Machine Rd.
1047 Carding Machine Road, Loudon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1348 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a living room, family room and utility room with washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe County
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Lakeview Cove Drive
109 Lakeview Cove Drive, Roane County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
View of the water off your front patio! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
413 W 5th Ave
413 West 5th Avenue, Lenoir City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Upstairs 2bd/1ba unit of duplex in Lenoir City. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, new window a/c and central heat. Close to all the amenities of downtown Lenoir City.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
811 N B ST
811 North B Street, Lenoir City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1055 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 119225 NEWLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH BASEMENT - "MODERN FLOOR PLAN" NEW ROOF, TILE SHOWER,NEW HVAC UNIT, NEW ELECTRICAL,NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & MORE.... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Monroe County area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chattanooga, Knoxville, Cleveland, Oak Ridge, and Maryville have apartments for rent.