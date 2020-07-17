Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Monroe County, TN

1 Unit Available
505 Chestnut St 1
505 Chestnut St, Sweetwater, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM 4 Rent! All Utilities & More Included! - Property Id: 290622 ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom. Fully stocked Kitchen. Lots of space in the home.

1 Unit Available
164 Ganega Trail
164 Ganega Trail, Monroe County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3225 sqft
IncredibleLakefront home in the Kahite Neighborhood of Tellico Village. Updated interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, large closets, walk-in attic, and much more.

1 Unit Available
505 Chestnut Street - 2
505 Chestnut Street, Sweetwater, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
490 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful large 2 Story Home in Sweetwater. All furnished except for your bedroom, Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc). Lots of space in the home.
1 Unit Available
113 Cheeskogili Way
113 Cheeskogili Way, Tellico Village, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2792 sqft
Come enjoy the peaceful setting of this beautiful Lakefront home. The wooded lot gives you privacy.

1 Unit Available
116 Toqua Club Way, Vacation Rental Home
116 Toqua Club Way, Tellico Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1244 sqft
Adorable fully furnished, golf-front, home. This split-floor plan features dual master bedrooms, each with queen size beds. Enjoy all that East Tennessee has to offer from this comfortable home. Two car carport in front.

1 Unit Available
816 Cantrell Place
816 Cantrell Place, Etowah, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedroom with a Garage - 3 bedroom home with a garage and large back deck. This home also has outdoor storage. This home rents for $895 with an $895 deposit. For more information contact Silver Key Realty @ 423 405 5157 or visit our website at www.

1 Unit Available
303 Chota View Place - 1, Furnished Vacation Rental
303 Chota View Place, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1504 sqft
Adorable end-unit townhome in the heart of Tellico Village. This three bedroom two bathroom home has everything you need for your East Tennessee vacation. Up to 6 guests 1 King-Size Bed 3 Queen-Size Beds Home rents for a minimum of 2 nights.

1 Unit Available
1047 Carding Machine Rd.
1047 Carding Machine Road, Loudon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1348 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a living room, family room and utility room with washer/dryer hookups.
1 Unit Available
109 Lakeview Cove Drive
109 Lakeview Cove Drive, Roane County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
View of the water off your front patio! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
413 W 5th Ave
413 West 5th Avenue, Lenoir City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Upstairs 2bd/1ba unit of duplex in Lenoir City. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen, new window a/c and central heat. Close to all the amenities of downtown Lenoir City.

1 Unit Available
811 N B ST
811 North B Street, Lenoir City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1055 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 119225 NEWLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH BASEMENT - "MODERN FLOOR PLAN" NEW ROOF, TILE SHOWER,NEW HVAC UNIT, NEW ELECTRICAL,NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & MORE.... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Monroe County?
Apartment Rentals in Monroe County start at $500/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Monroe County?
Some of the colleges located in the Monroe County area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Monroe County have apartments for rent?
Chattanooga, Knoxville, Cleveland, Oak Ridge, and Maryville have apartments for rent.

