Amenities
208 East Spring St Available 08/01/19 Large Craftsman Home in the Heart of Lebanon. Close to Cumberland University - House $1800 per month - Large Craftsman Home in the Heart of Lebanon. Close to Cumberland University - House $1800 per month for the first year going up to $2000 for the second year. We are looking for a 2 year lease. Rent includes $200 towards utilities.
Ideal for students / Cumberland University / Vol State
www.gluthwrightproperties.com
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 05/06/2019
RENT: $1800.00
DEPOSIT: $1800.00
APPLICATION FEE: $40 non-refundable
BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 1.5
SQ FT: 2100
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Electric, Gas and Water
PET RULE: Large and small. Certain breed restrictions apply.
PET FEE: $150 non-refundable
SMOKING: No Smoking inside home MIN. LEASE: 24 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside of Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $40 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged
(RLNE4868592)