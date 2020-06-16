Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

208 East Spring St Available 08/01/19 Large Craftsman Home in the Heart of Lebanon. Close to Cumberland University - House $1800 per month for the first year going up to $2000 for the second year. We are looking for a 2 year lease. Rent includes $200 towards utilities.

Ideal for students / Cumberland University / Vol State



Ideal for students / Cumberland University / Vol State



www.gluthwrightproperties.com



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 05/06/2019

RENT: $1800.00

DEPOSIT: $1800.00

APPLICATION FEE: $40 non-refundable

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 1.5

SQ FT: 2100

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Electric, Gas and Water

PET RULE: Large and small. Certain breed restrictions apply.

PET FEE: $150 non-refundable

SMOKING: No Smoking inside home MIN. LEASE: 24 Months

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In



HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside of Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $40 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged



