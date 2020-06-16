All apartments in Lebanon
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

208 East Spring St

208 East Spring Street · (615) 260-0903
Location

208 East Spring Street, Lebanon, TN 37087

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
208 East Spring St Available 08/01/19 Large Craftsman Home in the Heart of Lebanon. Close to Cumberland University - House $1800 per month - Large Craftsman Home in the Heart of Lebanon. Close to Cumberland University - House $1800 per month for the first year going up to $2000 for the second year. We are looking for a 2 year lease. Rent includes $200 towards utilities.

Ideal for students / Cumberland University / Vol State

www.gluthwrightproperties.com

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 05/06/2019
RENT: $1800.00
DEPOSIT: $1800.00
APPLICATION FEE: $40 non-refundable
BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 1.5
SQ FT: 2100
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Electric, Gas and Water
PET RULE: Large and small. Certain breed restrictions apply.
PET FEE: $150 non-refundable
SMOKING: No Smoking inside home MIN. LEASE: 24 Months
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Must see Inside of Property Before Applying - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $40 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged

(RLNE4868592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 East Spring St have any available units?
208 East Spring St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lebanon, TN.
Is 208 East Spring St currently offering any rent specials?
208 East Spring St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 East Spring St pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 East Spring St is pet friendly.
Does 208 East Spring St offer parking?
No, 208 East Spring St does not offer parking.
Does 208 East Spring St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 East Spring St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 East Spring St have a pool?
No, 208 East Spring St does not have a pool.
Does 208 East Spring St have accessible units?
No, 208 East Spring St does not have accessible units.
Does 208 East Spring St have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 East Spring St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 East Spring St have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 East Spring St does not have units with air conditioning.
