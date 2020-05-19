502 Nixon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in LaVergne, and now available for lease! This stunning unit has an attached 1 car garage plus fenced in backyard with patio. Beautiful ceramic flooring throughout the entire downstairs, plus bathrooms. The kitchen includes brand new black appliances, granite counter tops, spacious pantry & dining area. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and two walk in closets plus en suite master bathroom with dual sink vanity and linen closet! f you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.