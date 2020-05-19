All apartments in La Vergne
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

502 Nixon Way

502 Nixon Way · (615) 627-5957
Location

502 Nixon Way, La Vergne, TN 37086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1403 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in LaVergne, and now available for lease! This stunning unit has an attached 1 car garage plus fenced in backyard with patio. Beautiful ceramic flooring throughout the entire downstairs, plus bathrooms. The kitchen includes brand new black appliances, granite counter tops, spacious pantry & dining area. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and two walk in closets plus en suite master bathroom with dual sink vanity and linen closet! f you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Nixon Way have any available units?
502 Nixon Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 Nixon Way have?
Some of 502 Nixon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Nixon Way currently offering any rent specials?
502 Nixon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Nixon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Nixon Way is pet friendly.
Does 502 Nixon Way offer parking?
Yes, 502 Nixon Way does offer parking.
Does 502 Nixon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Nixon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Nixon Way have a pool?
No, 502 Nixon Way does not have a pool.
Does 502 Nixon Way have accessible units?
No, 502 Nixon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Nixon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Nixon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Nixon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Nixon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
