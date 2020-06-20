All apartments in La Vergne
Find more places like 231 Heritage Circle East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Vergne, TN
/
231 Heritage Circle East
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

231 Heritage Circle East

231 Heritage Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Vergne
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

231 Heritage Circle East, La Vergne, TN 37086

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, two story home is just minutes from restaurants, shopping, and the interstate. This home has beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. The kitchen is open to a nice size dining area with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher included. The french doors lead you to the private, fenced in back yard where you will find a nice size deck with beautiful landscaping, perfect for entertaining or for kids to play. The master bathroom has a double vanity while the master bedroom also leads to the beautiful deck outside. The master bedroom is located on the lower level and has a good size walk in closet. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom to share. Ceiling fans, 2 storage sheds in the back yard, and a beautiful loft area overlooking the living room are just some of the nice features you will find in this home. This beautiful home won't last long. If you are interested, please apply for free. Once we receive your completed application, we will contact you to schedule a showing time. Don't let this one get away! Apply today!! This home offers a one car attached garage. The private, fenced in back yard is flat and perfect for entertaining or kids to play.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/231-heritage-cir-e-la-vergne-tn-37086-usa/cba49207-30e8-4224-bb56-3d5dde7a2826

(RLNE5846399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Heritage Circle East have any available units?
231 Heritage Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Vergne, TN.
What amenities does 231 Heritage Circle East have?
Some of 231 Heritage Circle East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Heritage Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
231 Heritage Circle East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Heritage Circle East pet-friendly?
No, 231 Heritage Circle East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Vergne.
Does 231 Heritage Circle East offer parking?
Yes, 231 Heritage Circle East does offer parking.
Does 231 Heritage Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Heritage Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Heritage Circle East have a pool?
No, 231 Heritage Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 231 Heritage Circle East have accessible units?
No, 231 Heritage Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Heritage Circle East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Heritage Circle East has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Heritage Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Heritage Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd
La Vergne, TN 37086

Similar Pages

La Vergne 2 BedroomsLa Vergne 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
La Vergne 3 BedroomsLa Vergne Apartments with Gym
La Vergne Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University