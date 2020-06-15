All apartments in Knoxville
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane

6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane · (865) 584-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane, Knoxville, TN 37909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GORGEOUS PEMMBROOKE PLACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS - Are you looking for a convenient west location, just 10 minutes to downtown & UT? This is it! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a large, open living space with a wood burning fireplace. You will love the gleaming wood floors and tile! Elegant master bath offers a new tiled shower with barn-like sliding glass doors! Relax on the very private back patio! There is also a two car garage just waiting for your cars or toys! Come check out this condo! Basic lawn care included. Pets negotiable, approved per owner's discretion.

NO SMOKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE. (based on size, type, and number).

Directions: Middlebrook Pike East past Francis Rd and Vanosdale to L on Dick Lonas, L into Pemmbrooke Place, R-on Pemmbrooke Shire Lane to sign on R.

(RLNE4813211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane have any available units?
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane have?
Some of 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane does offer parking.
Does 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane have a pool?
No, 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane have accessible units?
No, 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
