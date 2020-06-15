6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane

Amenities

GORGEOUS PEMMBROOKE PLACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS - Are you looking for a convenient west location, just 10 minutes to downtown & UT? This is it! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a large, open living space with a wood burning fireplace. You will love the gleaming wood floors and tile! Elegant master bath offers a new tiled shower with barn-like sliding glass doors! Relax on the very private back patio! There is also a two car garage just waiting for your cars or toys! Come check out this condo! Basic lawn care included. Pets negotiable, approved per owner's discretion.



NO SMOKING. PETS NEGOTIABLE. (based on size, type, and number).



Directions: Middlebrook Pike East past Francis Rd and Vanosdale to L on Dick Lonas, L into Pemmbrooke Place, R-on Pemmbrooke Shire Lane to sign on R.



(RLNE4813211)