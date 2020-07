Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court accessible business center community garden online portal package receiving playground

If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck. Described as “fresh and modern, yet friendly and down to earth,” life is just better at Copper Pointe.



We know life can get a little crazy at times, therefore, our goal is to make your time at home a pleasant experience, put a smile on your face, and exceed your expectations with unsurpassed resident services! Stop by for a visit, grab a cup of java from our gourmet coffee bar, and we’ll sit and have a chat. It looks like all that’s left to say is “Welcome Home!”