All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like 2809 Fairmont Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
2809 Fairmont Blvd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

2809 Fairmont Blvd

2809 Fairmont Boulevard Northeast · (865) 247-0027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2809 Fairmont Boulevard Northeast, Knoxville, TN 37917
Whittle Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1245 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 BR 2 BA renovated home in North Knoxville. Newly renovated. The fourth bedroom can be used as a master bedroom with fireplace or family den. There is a ramp entrance into the room. Beautiful renovated kitchen. Separate dining room. Step down into a large laundry room which leads out onto the patio and large fenced back yard. Spring Hill Elementary, Whittle Middle, Fulton High School. Sorry, no pets. Please visit www.armtn.com for more details under applicant information tab regarding rental requirements. To schedule a viewing of the property please call our office at 865-247-0027 or use our automated system at 865-999-0356. Professionally managed by Asset Realty Management, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Fairmont Blvd have any available units?
2809 Fairmont Blvd has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Fairmont Blvd have?
Some of 2809 Fairmont Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Fairmont Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Fairmont Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Fairmont Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Fairmont Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 2809 Fairmont Blvd offer parking?
No, 2809 Fairmont Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2809 Fairmont Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Fairmont Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Fairmont Blvd have a pool?
No, 2809 Fairmont Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Fairmont Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2809 Fairmont Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Fairmont Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 Fairmont Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2809 Fairmont Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW
Knoxville, TN 37923
Emerson Northshore
6017 Grace Ln
Knoxville, TN 37919
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way
Knoxville, TN 37918
EMERSON APARTMENTS
501 Longview Rd
Knoxville, TN 37919
Views at Elm Grove
3801 Oak Valley Dr
Knoxville, TN 37918
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr
Knoxville, TN 37919
Park at Fountain City
2132 Adair Dr
Knoxville, TN 37918
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave
Knoxville, TN 37922

Similar Pages

Knoxville 1 BedroomsKnoxville 2 Bedrooms
Knoxville Apartments with ParkingKnoxville Pet Friendly Places
Knoxville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TN
Tellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South KnoxvilleFountain City
Forest HeightsNorwood
Deane Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity