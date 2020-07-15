All apartments in Knox County
Find more places like 8522 Madrid Court, #84.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knox County, TN
/
8522 Madrid Court, #84
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

8522 Madrid Court, #84

8522 Madrid Court · (865) 984-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8522 Madrid Court, Knox County, TN 37923

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8522 Madrid Court, #84 · Avail. now

$969

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo with 1360 square feet - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Rachel McCurry with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 583-9404 (cell) or (865) 983-0011 (office).

Large two bedroom, two full bath condo with an open floor plan located on a quiet court conveniently located to stores and businesses. Large tiled covered front deck and private shaded back balcony. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, washer/dryer and access to pool, courts and clubhouse.

To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets not considered. No smoking.

Call or text Rachel at (865) 583-9404 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

A L Lotts Elementary
West Valley Middle
Bearden High School

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE4643387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8522 Madrid Court, #84 have any available units?
8522 Madrid Court, #84 has a unit available for $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8522 Madrid Court, #84 have?
Some of 8522 Madrid Court, #84's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8522 Madrid Court, #84 currently offering any rent specials?
8522 Madrid Court, #84 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8522 Madrid Court, #84 pet-friendly?
No, 8522 Madrid Court, #84 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knox County.
Does 8522 Madrid Court, #84 offer parking?
No, 8522 Madrid Court, #84 does not offer parking.
Does 8522 Madrid Court, #84 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8522 Madrid Court, #84 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8522 Madrid Court, #84 have a pool?
Yes, 8522 Madrid Court, #84 has a pool.
Does 8522 Madrid Court, #84 have accessible units?
No, 8522 Madrid Court, #84 does not have accessible units.
Does 8522 Madrid Court, #84 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8522 Madrid Court, #84 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8522 Madrid Court, #84 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8522 Madrid Court, #84 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8522 Madrid Court, #84?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW
Knoxville, TN 37923
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way
Knoxville, TN 37923
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike
Knoxville, TN 37912
Summercrest
3930 Summercrest Way
Knoxville, TN 37918
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd
Knoxville, TN 37909
Walker Springs
721 Walker Springs Rd
Knoxville, TN 37923
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr
Knoxville, TN 37919

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNTellico Village, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNAlcoa, TNMorristown, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity