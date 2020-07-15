8522 Madrid Court, #84

Amenities

Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo with 1360 square feet - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Rachel McCurry with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 583-9404 (cell) or (865) 983-0011 (office).



Large two bedroom, two full bath condo with an open floor plan located on a quiet court conveniently located to stores and businesses. Large tiled covered front deck and private shaded back balcony. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, washer/dryer and access to pool, courts and clubhouse.



To apply for and to view all of our available rental properties, please see REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. Pets not considered. No smoking.



Call or text Rachel at (865) 583-9404 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



A L Lotts Elementary

West Valley Middle

Bearden High School



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:



http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



(RLNE4643387)