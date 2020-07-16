All apartments in Knox County
Find more places like 7146 Forest Willow Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knox County, TN
/
7146 Forest Willow Ln.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

7146 Forest Willow Ln.

7146 Forest Willow Ln · (865) 312-0277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7146 Forest Willow Ln, Knox County, TN 37721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7146 Forest Willow Ln. · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Immaculate 3 Bd/2.5 Ba Home with Bonus Room Newly Built in 2018! - This gorgeous home in the Halls/Gibbs school district is only two years old, looks brand new and has 3 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths with a Bonus Room in a lovely area of Corryton, TN! The main level has a beautiful kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, dining room area, living room, family room with Fireplace and a 1/2 bath. The upper level has three very spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets, a bonus room, laundry room and 2 full baths. Very large master suite with vaulted ceilings, master bath with garden tub and separate shower and HUGE walk in closet. Interior walls have been freshly painted! This home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet newly built community in a beautiful area of Corryton close to Gibbs/Halls. It is located just a short drive to shopping in Halls Crossroads! Pets are welcome with fee. Call today to schedule a viewing...this one won't last long! For additional information visit our website at rentcryeleike.com

Call today.
Office 865-560-8861
Cell 865-312-0277

This property does not accept Section 8 Vouchers.

(RLNE4713156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7146 Forest Willow Ln. have any available units?
7146 Forest Willow Ln. has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7146 Forest Willow Ln. have?
Some of 7146 Forest Willow Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7146 Forest Willow Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7146 Forest Willow Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7146 Forest Willow Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7146 Forest Willow Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 7146 Forest Willow Ln. offer parking?
No, 7146 Forest Willow Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 7146 Forest Willow Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7146 Forest Willow Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7146 Forest Willow Ln. have a pool?
No, 7146 Forest Willow Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 7146 Forest Willow Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7146 Forest Willow Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7146 Forest Willow Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7146 Forest Willow Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7146 Forest Willow Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7146 Forest Willow Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7146 Forest Willow Ln.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr
Knoxville, TN 37923
Emerson Northshore
6017 Grace Ln
Knoxville, TN 37919
Briarcliff At West Hills
505 Buckeye Dr
Knoxville, TN 37919
The Everly
519 Morrell Rd
Knoxville, TN 37919
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln
Knoxville, TN 37912
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr
Knoxville, TN 37909
Views at Elm Grove
3801 Oak Valley Dr
Knoxville, TN 37918
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr
Knoxville, TN 37920

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TN
Maynardville, TNFarragut, TNTellico Village, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNAlcoa, TNMorristown, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity