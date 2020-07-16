7146 Forest Willow Ln.

Amenities

Immaculate 3 Bd/2.5 Ba Home with Bonus Room Newly Built in 2018! - This gorgeous home in the Halls/Gibbs school district is only two years old, looks brand new and has 3 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths with a Bonus Room in a lovely area of Corryton, TN! The main level has a beautiful kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite counter tops, dining room area, living room, family room with Fireplace and a 1/2 bath. The upper level has three very spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets, a bonus room, laundry room and 2 full baths. Very large master suite with vaulted ceilings, master bath with garden tub and separate shower and HUGE walk in closet. Interior walls have been freshly painted! This home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet newly built community in a beautiful area of Corryton close to Gibbs/Halls. It is located just a short drive to shopping in Halls Crossroads! Pets are welcome with fee. Call today to schedule a viewing...this one won't last long! For additional information visit our website at rentcryeleike.com



This property does not accept Section 8 Vouchers.



(RLNE4713156)