601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103

This beautiful unit features a spacious living room with nine foot ceilings, crown molding, and kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There is a back deck right off the dining room. The main level has a half bathroom with laundry. The second floor has a large master suite with his and her closets, cathedral ceiling, and large master bathroom. The second bedroom also has its own full bathroom and walk-in closet. Full size basement has a extra space for a media/family room and parking two cars in the drive under garage. Tenant is responsible for water and electric.