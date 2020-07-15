All apartments in Johnson City
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:29 AM

601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103

601 W Mountain View Rd · (423) 446-8154
Location

601 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful unit features a spacious living room with nine foot ceilings, crown molding, and kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. There is a back deck right off the dining room. The main level has a half bathroom with laundry. The second floor has a large master suite with his and her closets, cathedral ceiling, and large master bathroom. The second bedroom also has its own full bathroom and walk-in closet. Full size basement has a extra space for a media/family room and parking two cars in the drive under garage. Tenant is responsible for water and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 have any available units?
601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 have?
Some of 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson City.
Does 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 601 W Mountain View Rd Unit 103 has units with air conditioning.
