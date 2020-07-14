All apartments in Jackson
Jackson, TN
Park Trace
Park Trace

100 Parkwood Trce · (833) 220-5395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Parkwood Trce, Jackson, TN 38301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0908 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 0205 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Trace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
package receiving
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home. With features like professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance, you can take advantage of all we have to offer! Enjoy the community swimming pool or spend some quality time with the kids at the playground. Visit today and see why everyone’s excited to call Park Trace home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Trace have any available units?
Park Trace has 3 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Trace have?
Some of Park Trace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Park Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Trace pet-friendly?
No, Park Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does Park Trace offer parking?
Yes, Park Trace offers parking.
Does Park Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Trace have a pool?
Yes, Park Trace has a pool.
Does Park Trace have accessible units?
No, Park Trace does not have accessible units.
Does Park Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
