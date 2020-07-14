Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance parking on-site laundry courtyard package receiving

Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home. With features like professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance, you can take advantage of all we have to offer! Enjoy the community swimming pool or spend some quality time with the kids at the playground. Visit today and see why everyone’s excited to call Park Trace home!