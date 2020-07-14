Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Trace.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
package receiving
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home. With features like professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance, you can take advantage of all we have to offer! Enjoy the community swimming pool or spend some quality time with the kids at the playground. Visit today and see why everyone’s excited to call Park Trace home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)