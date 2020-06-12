/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Park Place
100 Boardwalk Cove, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
From convenience to happiness, you will have everything that you need at Park Place Apartments in Jackson, TN! A wide selection of fantastic amenities and features are waiting for you.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westwood Gardens
3 Units Available
The Oaks at Jackson
842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
935 sqft
Modern, open-plan apartments with kitchen appliances, breakfast bars, carpet and hardwood flooring. Community features a volleyball court, tennis court and pool. Located close to Route 412 and Route 45.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$810
1032 sqft
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$892
975 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1072 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
29 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Park Ridge
100 Park Ridge Dr, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$799
1089 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Ridge Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westwood Gardens
9 Units Available
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$830
980 sqft
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1017 sqft
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Post House North
26 Revere Cir, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1001 sqft
A few minutes from I-40 and downtown Jackson. Apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplaces, patios/balconies and air conditioning. Community offers a pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated April 16 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Park Trace
100 Parkwood Trce, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
512 Lambuth Boulevard
512 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 512 Lambuth Boulevard in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Downtown Jackson
1 Unit Available
818 N Highland Ave
818 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$515
635 sqft
An apartment complex that has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Stanworth
1 Unit Available
25 Brianfield Drive, Unit B
25 Brianfield Drive, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
Fully renovated downstairs apartment. New flooring, fixtures, appliance and paint. JHA, THDA, Section 8 Approved Call or text: 615-852-6065 Email: Lease.SuperiorLiving@gmail.com Website: www.superior.build