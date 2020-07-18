12 Laurel Creek Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

NEW ON THE MARKET - CHECK IT OUT: YourRentalHome.com/Jackson



WOW! New paint, fenced yard, quiet neighborhood...



WE DO NOT ACCEPT: Section 8, Eviction History, Criminal History, Open Bankruptcy and we run background checks to verify...



HOW TO QUALIFY: We’re flexible with credit, Income must be 3 times rent, Need 2 years proof of income...



LEASE INFO: Deposit is one month's rent, Resident pays all utilities, Resident handles landscaping...



CONTACT: YourRentalHome.com, Inc. at (731) 410-7800. LICENSE: #2638871

YouTube Video URL



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5906836)