Jackson, TN
12 Laurel Creek Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

12 Laurel Creek Dr

12 Laurel Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12 Laurel Creek Drive, Jackson, TN 38305
Gilmore

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NEW ON THE MARKET - CHECK IT OUT: YourRentalHome.com/Jackson

WOW! New paint, fenced yard, quiet neighborhood...

WE DO NOT ACCEPT: Section 8, Eviction History, Criminal History, Open Bankruptcy and we run background checks to verify...

HOW TO QUALIFY: We’re flexible with credit, Income must be 3 times rent, Need 2 years proof of income...

LEASE INFO: Deposit is one month's rent, Resident pays all utilities, Resident handles landscaping...

CONTACT: YourRentalHome.com, Inc. at (731) 410-7800. LICENSE: #2638871
YouTube Video URL

(RLNE5906836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Laurel Creek Dr have any available units?
12 Laurel Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, TN.
Is 12 Laurel Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12 Laurel Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Laurel Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Laurel Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12 Laurel Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 12 Laurel Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12 Laurel Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Laurel Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Laurel Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 12 Laurel Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12 Laurel Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 12 Laurel Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Laurel Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Laurel Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Laurel Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Laurel Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
